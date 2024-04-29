Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Man’s Forceful Mobilization in Odessa - Commissars Couldn't Control Him so they Let Him Go to find easier Cannon Fodder
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1024 Subscribers
187 views
Published Yesterday

Another video of a man’s forceful mobilization in Odessa.

Three military commissars were unable to force the man into the bus. As a result, he was allowed to escape. A crowd of passers-by watched all this.

On the chevron of one military commissar (magnified image shown separately) they noticed an image of an eagle, similar to the coat of arms of Nazi Germany.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket