America’s Electrical Grid ~An EMP and The End of Modern Technology~

With World Events What There Are...
Maybe People Should Take Things More Seriously.
I Tried to Share My Concerns Long Ago...
Though No One Seemed to Want to Listen to Me.
I Believe in The Information Given in The Bible...
Though I Am Not Angel and More Your Common Sinner.
Though I Am No Fool and I'm Not Worried About Global Warming...
I Have Much More Concern About a Nuclear Winter.
