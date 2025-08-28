Military Industrial Complex and Peace Stance

The truth is simple: people want peace and prosperity, not endless wars. Yet the military–industrial complex thrives on conflict, pushing policies that keep America entangled abroad. Voices for peace face pressure, but they remind us that war is not the answer—it only feeds the machine. The real question is, will America choose peace before a major crisis forces the issue?





