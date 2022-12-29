Alexis Bugnolo - Pope Benedict XVI News for Dec-2022-B16-News-Report

Br. Alexis Bugnolo, From Rome Info Video





Dec 22, 2022





With important announcement for Catholics world wide. — In addition, in this video, Br. Bugnolo explains why we must definitively dump the “Benedict’s Renunciation” Narrative and what Benedict XVI really did under the authorization of Canon 333.





UPDATE: Many thanks for the volunteers from, Virginia, Philippines, Poland, Texas and New Zealand.





Source: https://www.fromrome.info/category/videos/



