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Corruption in the W.H.O. - World Health Organization
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72 views • February 22, 2020
All the W.H.O. has done is to HELP China to cover-up the FACTS that this Biological WEAPON was developed in the Wuhan Bioweapons Lab, by giving this WEAPON a name that does not associate it to Wuhan, or China. They gave it a nice, generic name, making people think it is a normal virus. There is nothing normal about it!
China had planned on releasing this WEAPON on the USA, but it breached it's containment in the Wuhan lab, and infected one of the lab employees. It got out! and not quite where they had planned, BUT, ...no matter, they got it onto a cruise ship that just happened to have passengers in huge numbers, from many of the larger worldwide countries; Including the USA!
From that, they were able to bring the ship into the Japanese port, where the pencil pushers in suits could contain everyone on the ship, to use the ship as an incubator to infect most of the passengers...
Then the "humanitarian" rescues began, to bring the passengers back to their countries, to ...NOW spread the virus worldwide, nice and quickly.
Success!!! Of course, with the help of the World Health Organization!
China had planned on releasing this WEAPON on the USA, but it breached it's containment in the Wuhan lab, and infected one of the lab employees. It got out! and not quite where they had planned, BUT, ...no matter, they got it onto a cruise ship that just happened to have passengers in huge numbers, from many of the larger worldwide countries; Including the USA!
From that, they were able to bring the ship into the Japanese port, where the pencil pushers in suits could contain everyone on the ship, to use the ship as an incubator to infect most of the passengers...
Then the "humanitarian" rescues began, to bring the passengers back to their countries, to ...NOW spread the virus worldwide, nice and quickly.
Success!!! Of course, with the help of the World Health Organization!
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