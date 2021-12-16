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Trumpworld, A Remarkable Movement | Beyond the Cover
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120 views • December 16, 2021
Trumpworld has not withered away after President Trump left the White House. In fact, this remarkable movement is thriving. Why is that? William F. Jasper answers that question in this episode of “Beyond the Cover.” Jasper wrote three articles (more than any other writer) in the “Trumpworld” special collector’s edition of The New American. And in this video interview, he tells host Gary Benoit that Trumpworld is enduring and even growing not only because of the Biden administration’s deplorable actions but also because “Trumpworld” is not all about Trump but about the remarkable movement that existed prior to Trump, put him in the White House, and will continue to exist long after Trump leaves the political scene. This movement believes in America First, Jasper explains, and no matter what happens regarding Trump it will continue to work to put America First.
To order the “Trumpworld” collector’s edition, click here: https://trumpworld.thenewamerican.com
To subscribe to The New American, click here: https://thenewamerican.com/subscribe
To order the “Trumpworld” collector’s edition, click here: https://trumpworld.thenewamerican.com
To subscribe to The New American, click here: https://thenewamerican.com/subscribe
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