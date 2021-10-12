Black Pepper For High Blood Pressure, Diabetes And Cancer Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 10.11.21

Black Pepper For High Blood Pressure, Diabetes And Cancer Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 10.11.21CALL TO ORDER THE YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE(800) 212-2613#health #hbp #diabetesAir Date: Monday, October 11, 2021MonologueDr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the case of 500 sheep dying overnight. He was charged with solving why this occurred. Eventually he discovered that fertilizer runoff got into the sheep's drinking water. Affecting them in a manner that they froze to death when the temperature dropped overnight.Pearls of WisdomDoug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of black pepper. Studies have shown that black pepper can benefit people with high blood pressure, diabetes and cancer. Black pepper contains numerous vitamins and minerals. It also has anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and antioxidant properties. Boosts digestive health, boosts cognition, can help with respiratory problems, has anti-cancer properties, can treat diabetes, can lower blood pressure, can help with dental problems and promotes weight loss.CallersBob's wife is experiencing shortness of breath.Ronald is trying to control his high blood pressure without drugs.Roy is experiencing digestive problems with bloating and gas.Mark has a friend with chronic lower back pain.