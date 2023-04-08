Prepare NOW: Demise Of Dollar Dominance, Living Standard Underway

John-Henry Westen
Apr 6, 2023
Matters in the financial system have just taken a dramatic turn for the worse. Many banks, firms, and analysts are now announcing the imminent demise of the U.S. dollar as the world’s reserve currency—an event that will send shockwaves around the globe and reduce the standard of living of nearly everyone. Can this financial event be stopped? How should Americans and citizens from other countries prepare? Will the world turn to gold and silver as a means of exchange as the dollar fails?
Join John-Henry Westen as he unpacks current financial events with precious metals expert and managing partner of St. Joseph Partners, Drew Mason, and discusses the urgency of the economic crisis now unfolding before our eyes.
