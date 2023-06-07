Create New Account
España: te pagan por no trabajar y encima puedes vivir gratis de okupa
7 views
Vete de España
Published Wednesday |

Una okupa admite que cobra 900 euros gratis de renta básica sin trabajar y pagado con los impuestos de los españoles que trabajamos se queja de que tiene que okupar una casa porque no le llega el sueldo...

Si no te indignas ante tanta injusticia es que no tienes sangre en las venas.

okupasokupacioninmigracion ilegalsustitucion poblacionalley viviendaviviendas sociales

