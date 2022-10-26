CDC Shouldn’t Add the COVID Vaccines to Childhood Immunization Schedules

https://gnews.org/articles/490548
Summary：10/21/2022 Dr. Janette Nesheiwat: There's no good reason for CDC to add the COVID vaccines to childhood immunization schedules, because there’s no data or evidence that shows it's of benefit, it can’t stop disease and the transmission of disease. The natural immunity in children is strong and lasts long for protection.
