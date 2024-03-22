Create New Account
The Roof of Moscow's Crocus Shopping Center began to Collapse, eyewitnesses report
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
The roof of the Crocus began to collapse, eyewitnesses report.

Details of the shooting at "Crocus City Hall" from the RIA Novosti correspondent who was at the scene:


💬 "People in camouflage, at least three, stormed the stalls of Crocus City Hall and opened fire with automatic weapons. There are definitely wounded."


After that, according to his words, they threw a grenade or an incendiary device, which resulted in a fire.

💬 "People in the hall lay down on the floor to escape the gunfire, they lay there for 15-20 minutes, then began to crawl out. Many managed to escape."




