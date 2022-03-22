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Missile strike on a shopping center 'after a Ukraine military vehicle tried to hide in the now destroyed shopping center, in Kyiv.
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361 views • March 22, 2022
On March 21, the Russian Defense Ministry released a video showing a precise strike on the gathering point of military equipment of the Ukrainain Armed Forces in the Vynohradar district of the Kyiv area.

According to the statement, units of Kyiv’s forces were hiding behind civilian buildings and were using multiple rocket launchers against Russian troops. The area of ​​the nearby shopping center was used as a large base for storing rocket-propelled ammunition and reloading multiple launch rocket systems.

On the night of March 21, a battery of Ukrainian multiple launch rocket systems and their ammunition storage base in this non-functioning shopping center were destroyed in a strike with high-precision long-range weapons.

“We would like to draw the attention of the Western media once again. We have presented absolute evidence of the criminal use by the Kiev nationalist regime of civilian objects in residential areas of Kiev and other cities of Ukraine, as firing positions of artillery and rocket systems,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a comment on this strike.

Nonetheless, it is hard to expect that MSM will pay any real attention to the provided facts.

Further Information:
Blockbuster: Day 26 – The Era of Hypersonic Weapons has Come as Russia Destroys a Fake Shopping Center/Missile Base in Kiev (proof positive)
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2022/03/21/blockbuster-day-26-the-era-of-hypersonic-weapons-has-come-as-russia-destroys-a-fake-shopping-center-missile-base-in-kiev-proof-positive/

Russian Strike Eliminates Large Ammunition Depot In Kyiv
https://southfront.org/in-video-russian-strike-eliminates-large-ammunition-depot-in-kyiv/

Moscow explains missile strike on Kiev mall
https://www.rt.com/russia/552408-kiev-mall-bombing-military/

Video Mirrored - https://twitter.com/i/status/1505984433131823110
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mallkievmlrs
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