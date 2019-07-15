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15Jul19 Six-Legged Asian & the Dem Plan for America
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20 views • July 15, 2019
An illegal, 6-legged Asian is the perfect metaphor for the Democrats plan for America. Ben Garrison joins LIVE to talk about the WH Social Media Conference & what he would have said to President Trump. Peter Thiel calls Google treasonous and psychologist Robert Epstein has a plan to neuter Google. And, before and after Trump’s “go home” tweet, the Democrats are eating their own with racist charges
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