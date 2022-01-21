© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
God Created Evil, Isaiah 45:7, But I Don't Have To Like It
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • January 21, 2022
Dear fellow-believers,
This is the video to send to those family members and acquaintances whose minds are wracked with worry over the presence of evil in the world. This video explains everything. It will be the best investment of an hour anyone has ever spent.
The world offers no comfort on this topic. Philosophers grasp at straws when it comes to evil. Yet here is the answer, broadcast by a guy from the Mulberry Inn in Newport News, Virginia, in November of 1997. The answer is in fact so simple that it is overlooked by nearly everyone. Yet it is stated plainly in Scripture. Yet hardly anyone believes it.
The main stumbling block to a proper understanding of evil is the assumption that evil is eternal. This lie has been foisted upon us by the Christian religion, compliments of Satan. The eternality of evil is a satanic teaching. If you were Satan, wouldn't you want a teaching that completely dethrones the intentions of God and Christ to save the world from evil? Of course. The message on this video destroys our adversary's wicked and insane proposition.
Thanks to Rodney Paris of Texas who digitized this message, which was recorded on audio cassette twenty-four years ago. The best thing about the truth is that it is timeless.
Please distribute this far and wide. Become fellow laborers together with me in the interest of this foundational truth that puts God back where He belongs: on His throne.
From the Florida peninsula,
Martin
MP3: http://martinzender.com/MZIB/MZIB_Arc...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7yM7dwyPCRw&;list=PLPRa5iygCdGZO3GjKDZhicNmRk7cYGxin&index=12&t=20s
https://www.concordant.org/expositions/problem-evil-judgments-god-contents/
This is the video to send to those family members and acquaintances whose minds are wracked with worry over the presence of evil in the world. This video explains everything. It will be the best investment of an hour anyone has ever spent.
The world offers no comfort on this topic. Philosophers grasp at straws when it comes to evil. Yet here is the answer, broadcast by a guy from the Mulberry Inn in Newport News, Virginia, in November of 1997. The answer is in fact so simple that it is overlooked by nearly everyone. Yet it is stated plainly in Scripture. Yet hardly anyone believes it.
The main stumbling block to a proper understanding of evil is the assumption that evil is eternal. This lie has been foisted upon us by the Christian religion, compliments of Satan. The eternality of evil is a satanic teaching. If you were Satan, wouldn't you want a teaching that completely dethrones the intentions of God and Christ to save the world from evil? Of course. The message on this video destroys our adversary's wicked and insane proposition.
Thanks to Rodney Paris of Texas who digitized this message, which was recorded on audio cassette twenty-four years ago. The best thing about the truth is that it is timeless.
Please distribute this far and wide. Become fellow laborers together with me in the interest of this foundational truth that puts God back where He belongs: on His throne.
From the Florida peninsula,
Martin
MP3: http://martinzender.com/MZIB/MZIB_Arc...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7yM7dwyPCRw&;list=PLPRa5iygCdGZO3GjKDZhicNmRk7cYGxin&index=12&t=20s
https://www.concordant.org/expositions/problem-evil-judgments-god-contents/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.