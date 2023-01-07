U.S. FDA approves experimental Alzheimer's drug

Reuters





January 6, 2023





The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Alzheimer's drug lecanemab developed by Eisai and Biogen for patients in the earliest stages of the mind-wasting disease.





