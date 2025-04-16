BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry Tries Sarcastic Approach to Recruit Youth Amid Failed Campaign
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
78 views • 2 weeks ago

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry Tries Sarcastic Approach to Recruit Youth Amid Failed Campaign

Of course, it's packed with irony and memes — even though it's essentially a recruitment pitch for a literal meat grinder

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Army.TV channel released a bizarre ad aimed at 18-24-year-olds, after their recruitment efforts failed to gain traction. In a sarcastic tone, the video “advises” young people "not to sign" military contracts with the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The woman in the video mocks the financial struggles of Ukrainians, saying things like:

“Money is evil—why would you need an extra 2 million hryvnias?”

“Why would you want your own home? Real tough guys live with their moms forever.”

The strange attempt at sarcasm is clearly a desperate move to attract recruits.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy