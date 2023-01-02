International Soldiers of the Donbass Militia are Fighting Ukrainian Neo-Nazism

Foreign Fighters of Donbass: They come from Mexico, Columbia, the USA, Europe, Serbia and all over the world. The leftists in the EU and USA consider them criminals and mercenaries but the people of Donbass consider them true heroes.
Unlike international military instructors and mercenaries in the Ukrainian army, foreign volunteers of the Donbass Militia have strong motivation. They confront Neo-Nazism as their ancestors did.
Donate on Locals at https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com
Shop for American Patriots Apparel at https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com 🇺🇸
Follow us on...
Telegram https://t.me/APFGAC or @APFGAC
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac
YouTube - https://youtube.com/AmericanPatriotsApparel
Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all else stay Godly! PEACE!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.