International Soldiers of the Donbass Militia are Fighting Ukrainian Neo-Nazism

Foreign Fighters of Donbass: They come from Mexico, Columbia, the USA, Europe, Serbia and all over the world. The leftists in the EU and USA consider them criminals and mercenaries but the people of Donbass consider them true heroes.

Unlike international military instructors and mercenaries in the Ukrainian army, foreign volunteers of the Donbass Militia have strong motivation. They confront Neo-Nazism as their ancestors did.

Donate on Locals at https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Shop for American Patriots Apparel at https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com 🇺🇸

Follow us on...

Telegram https://t.me/APFGAC or @APFGAC

Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

YouTube - https://youtube.com/AmericanPatriotsApparel

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all else stay Godly! PEACE!