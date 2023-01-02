Create New Account
International Soldiers of the Donbass Militia are Fighting Ukrainian Neo-Nazism
Foreign Fighters of Donbass: They come from Mexico, Columbia, the USA, Europe, Serbia and all over the world. The leftists in the EU and USA consider them criminals and mercenaries but the people of Donbass consider them true heroes.

Unlike international military instructors and mercenaries in the Ukrainian army, foreign volunteers of the Donbass Militia have strong motivation. They confront Neo-Nazism as their ancestors did.

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

