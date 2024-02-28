Judicial Watch | Hillary Clinton Email Scandal is BACK!
Judicial Watch announced today it settled its 2014 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit, which sought the emails of then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton regarding the Benghazi attack. This suit led directly to the disclosure of Clinton’s use of a nongovernment email server to conduct government business (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of State (No. 1:14-cv-01242). The settlement commits the State Department to a payment to Judicial Watch of $97,000.
READ: https://www.judicialwatch.org/hillary-clinton-lawsuit-settled/
