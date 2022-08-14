Faith & Liberty #27 - God Help Us All - w/ Jeremy MacKenzie & Alex Cargill

Faith & Liberty #27 - Streamed live on Feb 17th, 2022.

A peaceful loving show of resistance from kind Canadians has forced a tyrant to show his true colors. Tyranny is absolutely trying... but, freedom always wins. We hold the line. God help us all.

Our friends Alex and Jeremy dropped with updates from Ottawa, and Diagolon.

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Faith & Liberty -- Thurs 6-9pm EST

https://faithandliberty.ca/

