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Boss MAKING Employees Get COVID VACCINE Pimlico Plumbers
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221 views • January 16, 2021
Boss MAKING Employees Get COVID VACCINE Pimlico Plumbers
Pimlico Plumbers will make the #Covid19 vaccine mandatory for its workers - with those unwilling at risk of losing their job.
Company founder Charlie Mullins explains the legality of his 'no jab, no job' scheme.
Pimlico Plumbers will make the #Covid19 vaccine mandatory for its workers - with those unwilling at risk of losing their job.
Company founder Charlie Mullins explains the legality of his 'no jab, no job' scheme.
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