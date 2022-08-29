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Welcome To Proverbs Club.The Righteous, The Wicked, And The People.
Proverbs 28:28 (NIV).
28 When the wicked rise to power, people go into hiding;
but when the wicked perish, the righteous thrive.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
When the People are entrapped by the Wicked, the People retreat.
When the People empower the Righteous, both flourish.
https://pc1.tiny.us/4pnfk55c
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