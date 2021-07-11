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TASA - July 05, 2021 - 1) Teri Intro - New Website and more information has been added - Justice Anna Webinar
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Check the new FAQ section that has been added, it will help answer most questions you might have. We are very busy at the assembly, kicking out new committee focusing on counties and the communities in each county. Get in touch with your Assembly at your state to record your papers, Georgia is the most affordable Land Record System among the States.
For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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