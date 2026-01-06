US regime team that will be “running Venezuela” - supposedly?

This is the U.S. regime team that will be “running Venezuela.”

The team seems to be Peter Thiel's android, a Gusano Gay Traitor, an Alcoholic C-list TV host, and a bald attack dog with rabies.

Just yesterday, Stephen Miller couldn’t even explain what his role in “running Venezuela” would be. Instead, he nervously laughed, delivered a word salad that amounted to “I’m just happy to be part of the team,” and finished with “I don’t want to talk about it.”