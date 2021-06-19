Interview of holocaust survivor Vera Sharav concerning the current genocide.

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Interview by German lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich of holocaust survivor Vera Sharav (public advocate for human rights and the founder and president of the Alliance for Human Research Protection (AHRP)).
Corona Investigative Committee videos: https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5
Cut from Corona investigative committee Nr. 44 -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xb9dpuKaDrM