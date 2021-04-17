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Joe Picard Veteran Barber's Barber and Bible Believer
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1 view • April 17, 2021
The Legacy of Joe will be profound as a loyal American Bible Believing Barber witnessing the power of Jesus Christ unapologetically.
He is also multitalented, here playing harmonica and guitar as he plays old-fashioned hymns, and gospel songs.
He is also multitalented, here playing harmonica and guitar as he plays old-fashioned hymns, and gospel songs.
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