Evidence of Fraud by Pfizer Would Potentially Yield Significant Financial Liability of Pfizer

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05/03/2022 Pfizer could face fraud claims, and Dr. Malone shares what needs to happen for them to be found liable. It revealed that a much higher incidence of death and disease is from the vaccines as captured in the various reports and otherwise. Once the fraud committed by Pfizer is proved, it will cause Pfizer significant financial liability.