Brighteon Broadcast News, Feb 2, 2026 – Silver Psychological Warfare and America’s Pedophile Satanists

- Special Reports and Updates for February 2, 2026 (0:11)
- Silver Market Manipulation and Personal Experience (5:27)
- Industrial Demand and Market Predictions (11:45)
- Trump's Decision and Market Implications (15:43)
- Epstein Files and Their Implications (37:32)
- The Role of Mossad and the Global Conspiracy (56:33)
- The Impact of the Epstein Files on Society (56:50)
- Personal Reflections and Future Plans (1:09:28)
- Updates on BrighteLearn and AI Projects (1:09:54)
- Challenges and Solutions in AI Projects (1:18:38)
