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Get Wisdom Radio Show - How Tonight Show Host Johnny Carson Struggled with Darkness
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11 views • February 20, 2022
VoiceAmerica Show #30
Description: How Tonight Show Host Johnny Carson Struggled with Darkness
Many have said, “No one has ever come back from the dead to describe what it’s like.” As a channeler, we talk to people who passed on, and will share a famous person’s description of why he became an earthbound spirit trapped in the darkness until a spirit rescue was mounted. Johnny Carson describes his torment, and the karmic forces from prior lives of tragedy that set him up to struggle in life, as well as in death. His deep insights teach many lessons about the importance of belief in the Divine, the plight of non-believers, and the key role of healing our karma to make progress. Join us!
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Description: How Tonight Show Host Johnny Carson Struggled with Darkness
Many have said, “No one has ever come back from the dead to describe what it’s like.” As a channeler, we talk to people who passed on, and will share a famous person’s description of why he became an earthbound spirit trapped in the darkness until a spirit rescue was mounted. Johnny Carson describes his torment, and the karmic forces from prior lives of tragedy that set him up to struggle in life, as well as in death. His deep insights teach many lessons about the importance of belief in the Divine, the plight of non-believers, and the key role of healing our karma to make progress. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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