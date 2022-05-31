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Globalists believed their own lies and are now in a world of hurt
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2427 views • May 31, 2022
Douglas provides an update on what is really going on in Ukraine, plus we drop a bombshell about Gab's Andrew Torba's grandfather.
Other links mentioned in the video:
https://aim4truth.org/2022/05/26/w-h-o-world-order/
https://patriots4truth.org/2022/05/31/dropping-historic-a-bombs/
https://aim4truth.org/2021/01/22/breaking-the-white-house-has-been-stolen-by-the-british-this-is-the-war-of-1812-v-2-0/
Other links mentioned in the video:
https://aim4truth.org/2022/05/26/w-h-o-world-order/
https://patriots4truth.org/2022/05/31/dropping-historic-a-bombs/
https://aim4truth.org/2021/01/22/breaking-the-white-house-has-been-stolen-by-the-british-this-is-the-war-of-1812-v-2-0/
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