Bank Restrictions on Transfers and Withdraws Are Prepared for the War and The Three Most Important Things to Be Prepared for during the War in the Next Two Years

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If they assault Taiwan, they must restrict your withdrawals from the bank. Here is some advice to all my friends in Beijing and my fellow warriors in China. In the next couple of years, you only need to sort out three things, which are grains and food, Water.