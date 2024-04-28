On the morning of April 28, 2024, after the Russian army managed to take control of the strategically important settlements of Berdychi, Keramika, and Novokalinovo, the line of combat contact was significantly pushed back to the West. The remaining units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, having suffered enormous losses in manpower and heavy equipment, were forced to retreat in a westerly direction, towards the Volchya River. A mass retreat of the Ukrainian army allowed the Russian troops to begin the evacuation of all the damaged American Abrams tanks from the battlefield to the rear areas......................

******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/



