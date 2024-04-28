Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NATO Is HUMILIATED! Russia Is Sending Captured US TANKS To The Exhibition Of The Defeated Equipment!
channel image
The Prisoner
9094 Subscribers
Shop now
215 views
Published Yesterday

On the morning of April 28, 2024, after the Russian army managed to take control of the strategically important settlements of Berdychi, Keramika, and Novokalinovo, the line of combat contact was significantly pushed back to the West. The remaining units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, having suffered enormous losses in manpower and heavy equipment, were forced to retreat in a westerly direction, towards the Volchya River. A mass retreat of the Ukrainian army allowed the Russian troops to begin the evacuation of all the damaged American Abrams tanks from the battlefield to the rear areas......................

******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/


Keywords
us abrams tanksberdychikeramikanovokalinovo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket