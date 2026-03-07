BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Chapter 3: Operation Paperclip and the Theft of Genius
SHADOWLANDS
SHADOWLANDS
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 1 day ago

Shadows of the Reich Chapter 3


Operation Paperclip was the deliberate, government-orchestrated importation of Nazi scientific expertise into American institutions—and the foundation of a hidden aerospace empire. More than 1,600 German scientists were recruited, their war crimes erased by the Joint Intelligence Objectives Agency through falsified files, fake identities, and circumvented law. Figures like Wernher von Braun, Hubertus Strughold, Arthur Rudolph, and Alexander Lippisch were not incidental criminals laundered for convenience; their pasts were central to their value, reframed as 'intellectual reparations.'


Beyond rocketry, Paperclip deliberately targeted unconventional propulsion. Viktor Schauberger's vortex implosion devices, Burkhard Heim's unified field theory linking electromagnetism to gravity, and Richard Miethe's disc-aircraft expertise were absorbed into black programs at Lockheed's Skunk Works, Northrop, and Convair. Classified memos reference Special Access Programs on 'non-Newtonian propulsion,' and static tests reportedly produced anomalous weight reductions under electromagnetic fields. Programs such as Project Magnet and Project Skyvault pursued field-effect propulsion in secret, with threads allegedly leading to platforms like the TR-3B Astra and the Aurora program.


The cover-up was architectural: compartmentalized research cells, shell corporations, black budgets, and the National Security Act of 1947 institutionalized deniability. Disinformation, whistleblower suppression, and media management completed the apparatus. The ends-justify-the-means logic that recruited war criminals normalized a culture of classification now applied to AI, quantum computing, and next-generation propulsion. Paperclip embedded a system in which technological supremacy is pursued in secret, ethics are subordinated to strategy, and the boundaries of physics are redrawn in classified laboratories rather than open scientific forums.


Keywords
national securityarea 51osscold warrecruitmentskunk worksdenazificationcictr-3b astraproject silver bugproject skyvaultproject magnetjioafalse identitieswright-patterson air force baseaurora program
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;A.G.E.S. Fall Conference&#8221; on BrightU: How ancient Egyptian &#8220;biophotonic gold&#8221; was the original source of superhuman power

“A.G.E.S. Fall Conference” on BrightU: How ancient Egyptian “biophotonic gold” was the original source of superhuman power

Jacob Thomas
The protein puzzle: Why getting the right amount from the right sources matters

The protein puzzle: Why getting the right amount from the right sources matters

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Supreme Court blocks California policy on student gender disclosure, citing parents&#8217; rights

Supreme Court blocks California policy on student gender disclosure, citing parents’ rights

Laura Harris
&#8220;A.G.E.S. Fall Conference&#8221; on BrightU: How a controversial fecal transplant quietly reversed autism in nonverbal twins

“A.G.E.S. Fall Conference” on BrightU: How a controversial fecal transplant quietly reversed autism in nonverbal twins

Jacob Thomas
&#8220;A.G.E.S. Fall Conference&#8221; on BrightU: The facial recognition technology in your smartphone is systematically draining your health

“A.G.E.S. Fall Conference” on BrightU: The facial recognition technology in your smartphone is systematically draining your health

Jacob Thomas
Shadow government exposed: DHS Secretary Noem reveals deep state spies, Wuhan collusion, and ongoing bioweapons cover-up

Shadow government exposed: DHS Secretary Noem reveals deep state spies, Wuhan collusion, and ongoing bioweapons cover-up

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy