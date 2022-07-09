1,300 Southwest Airlines Pilots Protest Inadequate Pay, Long Hours at Texas Airport

"More than 1,300 Southwest Airlines pilots picketed at a Dallas airport Tuesday — saying that they’re overworked and understaffed by the airline company.





The protest was held at Dallas Love Field as Southwest Airlines and the pilots’ union, Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, have been in the process of negotiating a new contract for two years.





The pilots held up signs that said things like 'Our passengers and pilots deserve better' and 'Summer of Luv: delayed, rescheduled, cancelled,' in reference to an uptick in flight cancellations as the summer travel season ramps up.





Flight delays and cancellations have been rising in recent months as the airline industry faces a shortage of pilots and cannot meet the increased travel demand with COVID-19 restrictions lifting across the world."