Rybar Live: NATO's Military Assistance to Ukraine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 17 hours ago

Rybar Live: About NATO's military assistance to Ukraine

Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:

«In our country, it is customary to scare children with the Boogeyman. Meanwhile, over there, from a young age they are scared that the Russians will come. And this has been going on for generations»

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

