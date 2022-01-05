© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Religious Exemption Not Allowed
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • January 05, 2022
Hebrews 11:37-38 (NKJV) They were stoned, they were sawn in two, were tempted, were slain with the sword. They wandered about in sheepskins and goatskins, being destitute, afflicted, tormented— 38 of whom the world was not worthy. They wandered in deserts and mountains, in dens and caves of the earth.
Close to twenty years ago while teaching through the book of Revelation, I pointed out to the class for the One World Government, Economic and Religious System to occur there can be no United States of America. If there was a strong America holding to its Constitution filled with freedom-loving, liberty-honoring, law-abiding citizens there could be no possibility for a Communist/Fascist Totalitarian One World Government...
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
Close to twenty years ago while teaching through the book of Revelation, I pointed out to the class for the One World Government, Economic and Religious System to occur there can be no United States of America. If there was a strong America holding to its Constitution filled with freedom-loving, liberty-honoring, law-abiding citizens there could be no possibility for a Communist/Fascist Totalitarian One World Government...
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.