Amazon TERRORIZED them. Now, they're sharing a HUGE WIN

Glenn Beck
Apr 11, 2023
It’s a 21st century horror story: Amazon’s massively dangerous ties with our federal government resulted in the intimidation, terrorization, and near-financial destruction of one innocent family. Amy Nelson’s husband, Carl, was accused of a crime by the tech giant just months before the COIVD pandemic took root throughout the U.S. And through civil asset forfeiture, the Nelsons nearly lost everything they had. But through sheer determination, this family never gave up fighting against tyranny. In this clip, Amy joins Glenn to detail a recent, HUGE WIN over Amazon. Plus, she explains why Amazon and Jeff Bezos are FAR more dangerous than the everyday American may realize…
