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Evergreen, Riots, and Border Crisis
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181 views • April 01, 2021
More Evergreen truth
Threats of riots in the coming week and the
Continued border crisis
Let's be the change the world needs. Let us unit and come together and fight this war together. We are NOT each other's enemies, BUT we have a common enemy that we need to fight in unity and that is the devil! We can accomplish more together than divided.
Please come follow me on telegram @KnowtheTruthLife and YouTube at KNOW the TRUTH
GOD bless you all!
Threats of riots in the coming week and the
Continued border crisis
Let's be the change the world needs. Let us unit and come together and fight this war together. We are NOT each other's enemies, BUT we have a common enemy that we need to fight in unity and that is the devil! We can accomplish more together than divided.
Please come follow me on telegram @KnowtheTruthLife and YouTube at KNOW the TRUTH
GOD bless you all!
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