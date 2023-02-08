King of Wrestling Commentary suffers VAXX induced STROKE

Jerry Lawler

@JerryLawler

Some people question why I waited so long to get vaccinated. It's because I already had covid back around the 1st of the year I had antibodies and didn't feel the need.

9:37 AM · May 28, 2021

@JerryLawler

3h

Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive Stroke Monday. He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future.

