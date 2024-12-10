Ahmad Zalloum Freed After Decades of Injustice

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli occupation forces released Ahmad Zalloum from Nablus after 22 years in prison. In this interview, Zalloum shares his experience of detention, his sentence, and the harsh conditions prisoners face, especially after the Al-Aqsa Flood Battle. He discusses the increased oppression and torture inside the occupation prisons.
Interview: Ahmad Zalloum
Reporting: faris Odeh
Filmed: 02/12/2024
