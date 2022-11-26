Releasing suppressed Hunter Biden story is 'exactly' what Musk needs to do

GT Communications’ Gemma Tognini says if Elon musk wants to restore public trust on Twitter, then releasing suppressed Hunter Biden laptop story is “exactly what he needs to". Elon Musk has said it is "necessary” to publicise all internal discussions surrounding Twitter’s decision to censor the New York Post’s original Hunter Biden laptop story ahead of the 2020 election. “I think this is fantastic – I think this is going to confirm what most of us suspected all along,” she told Sky News host Chris Kenny.

