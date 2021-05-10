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Correlation Is Not Causation - Not An Argument!
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10 views • May 10, 2021
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3110/correlation-is-not-causation-not-an-argument
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3110-correlation-is-not-causation-not-an-argument
Question: "I’m skeptical of anyone who says with absolute certainty that A is directly responsible for B. There are far too many variables to say for certain whether spanking a child for their misbehavior impacts the child adversely. Correlation does not equal causation. Just as one should be skeptical of the “wage gap” between men and women, etc. Advocating something because you believe it can be admirable, but using flawed studies and statistics doesn’t make you right. "
The Facts About Spanking
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ONNRfflggBg
Peaceful Parenting Series: Raising Children Without Aggression
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLMNj_r5bccUwZY7RCZnS2e5-vjaA7wSNw
The Primordial Violence: Spanking Children, Psychological Development, Violence, and Crime by Murray Strauss
http://www.fdrurl.com/MurrayStraus
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3110-correlation-is-not-causation-not-an-argument
Question: "I’m skeptical of anyone who says with absolute certainty that A is directly responsible for B. There are far too many variables to say for certain whether spanking a child for their misbehavior impacts the child adversely. Correlation does not equal causation. Just as one should be skeptical of the “wage gap” between men and women, etc. Advocating something because you believe it can be admirable, but using flawed studies and statistics doesn’t make you right. "
The Facts About Spanking
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ONNRfflggBg
Peaceful Parenting Series: Raising Children Without Aggression
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLMNj_r5bccUwZY7RCZnS2e5-vjaA7wSNw
The Primordial Violence: Spanking Children, Psychological Development, Violence, and Crime by Murray Strauss
http://www.fdrurl.com/MurrayStraus
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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