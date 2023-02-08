If you worship idols in church, it will get filled with "uncovered women's heads" idolater donators!

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2023).





If you redefine hundreds of Bible verses and if you worship hundreds of idols and foreign gods in your Satan Lucifer’s religious system’s Western feminist nations’ End Times apostate harlot Church, then your church will get filled with millions of religious Christian hordes idolaters. You will end up getting huge amounts of church donations. On the other hand, if you preach the original Bible verses who is Christ the Word of God, then 99% of your church donators will leave your church in anger & disgust & terror. Idolaters do not like God’s Word, especially the part about assassination attempts, and their heathen families getting slaughtered or trying to kill them. The crowds of church donators and church members all left Jesus or formed angry mob riots against Jesus. The ancient Israelites during Ezekiel’s vision were worshipping idols and foreign gods inside God’s Temple in Jerusalem and synagogues. They were exterminated in 597 BC by the black nobility families reptilian hybrid elites. Likewise, Satan Lucifer’s Western feminist nations’ End Times apostate harlot churches are worshipping hundreds of idols and foreign gods in their churches. They call themselves Christians, but they go to Satan Lucifer’s religious system’s millions of churches, and they redefine hundreds of Bible verses to worship idols and foreign gods, and kick Jesus out. Therefore, they do not have God’s protection, and they will get exterminated by the black nobility families reptilian hybrid elites. They have a form of Christianity, but deny its God. They are fake shell churches that were created by Satan Lucifer to fill it with millions of his religious Christian hordes to misdirect them to destruction by sword & famine & plague & demon armies. It is a livestock slaughter house. Let their gods of “uncovered women’s heads witchcraft rebellion” and “men’s pants cross-dressing mockery of God’s Word” and “illegal tithe income tax theft by using God’s name” gods save them, if they can. The problem is, their gods will be the ones exterminating them. When you conduct idolatry and run after foreign fake gods, then you get destroyed just like the Israelites who were massacred by the Roman reptilian hybrid elites in 70 AD. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that 99% of your church donators will leave your church in anger & disgust & terror, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…





