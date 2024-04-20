Del Bigtree at the HighWire
April 19, 2024
An explosive moment has laid bare the lack of science and evidence for medically transitioning children as society and governments back away from supporting the once popular procedures. Is the experiment over?
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4qeq52-science-supporting-gender-transitions-found-lacking.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.