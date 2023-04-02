https://gettr.com/post/p2d8k119e99

3/31/2023 Nicole with Kevin Alan: GTV is one of many independent media outlets covering the "laptop from hell." So, there is nothing wrong for GTV to report on an event that has already been exposed by other media outlets and is under investigation by the House Select Committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government!

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow #GTV #CommitteeontheWeaponization





3/31/2023 妮可接受Kevin Alan采访：GTV只是诸多报道“地狱笔记本电脑”的独立媒体之一，因此，GTV报道已经被其他媒体曝光、并被众议院联邦政府武器化问题特设委员会调查的事件没有什么不妥！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平 #联邦政府武器化问题特设委员会



