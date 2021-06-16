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California's Dam Lies About The 2021 Water Drought And The Corruption Of Why It's Really Happening
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2308 views • June 16, 2021
Paul Preston, the president of New California State and Agenda 21 radio host provides the information about the severe drought in California and why it's much worse than it ever had to be for 2021. You will hear the truth about what is really going on with the corrupt California government and the globalists they serve. There's no doubt that many Californians will suffer and die unnecessarily in 2021 because of the evil actions taken by the globalists and the California government. This evil must be stopped and it will be stopped with Gods help and the New California State.
Please be sure to share this video with everyone to better expose the evils going on in California against all Californians and also against the nation because many food crops come from California which helps feed the nation and even the world.
For more information:
Please visit https://bit.ly/NewCaliforniaState
Please visit http://bit.ly/agenda21radio
Please be sure to share this video with everyone to better expose the evils going on in California against all Californians and also against the nation because many food crops come from California which helps feed the nation and even the world.
For more information:
Please visit https://bit.ly/NewCaliforniaState
Please visit http://bit.ly/agenda21radio
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