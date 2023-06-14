Create New Account
Gathering an Army
High Hopes
Discovering the Jewish Jesus


June 14, 2023


Rabbi Schneider puts out the call to empower believers to unite as the body of Christ by connecting through text message. Rabbi dives into the book of Nehemiah to illustrate the power and importance of unity.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=au-_9uorcSk

gatheringarmyunityunitebody of christtext messageempowerconnectnehemiahdiscovering the jewish jesusrabbi schneidermake a difference

