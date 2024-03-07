EPOCH TV | Free Speech Battle Heads to Supreme Court

EPOCH TIMES | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp | Free Speech Battle Heads to Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is readying to hear a case that could determine whether censorship on social media platforms is legal, or whether it violates the constitutional protections on free speech.





The case focuses on laws in Texas and Florida that restrict social networks from carrying out political censorship. Critics are in turn saying that it’s government censorship to restrict the platforms from censoring. But regardless, the Supreme Court could focus on the broader topic of the legalities of online censorship overall.





In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss this topic and others, and answer questions from the audience.









