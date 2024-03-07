Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPOCH TV | Free Speech Battle Heads to Supreme Court
channel image
GalacticStorm
2216 Subscribers
Shop now
29 views
Published 19 hours ago

EPOCH TIMES | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp | Free Speech Battle Heads to Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is readying to hear a case that could determine whether censorship on social media platforms is legal, or whether it violates the constitutional protections on free speech.


The case focuses on laws in Texas and Florida that restrict social networks from carrying out political censorship. Critics are in turn saying that it’s government censorship to restrict the platforms from censoring. But regardless, the Supreme Court could focus on the broader topic of the legalities of online censorship overall.


In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss this topic and others, and answer questions from the audience.



🔵 Watch the full episode HERE 👉 https://ept.ms/JoshLive030624CR_YT


🇺🇸 EpochTV $1 Sale: https://ept.ms/45l73b3


🔴 Watch Josh’s New Exclusive Special Coverage 'Behind a Secret Biolab in California' Only On EpochTV: https://ept.ms/SecretBiolab_YT

Keywords
scotusepoch tvjosh philippcross roads

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket