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I CANNOT IMAGINE HAVING TO LIVE LIKE THIS. STEVIE THRASHER - PFIZER ADVERSE REACTION
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391 views • July 01, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
Sometimes the kill shot does not work as according to plan. Sometimes if just maims the target. Think about how hard this would be to live with day to day. You could not pour yourself a cup of coffee. You could not drive. You most likely could not wipe you own rear end. Everything you would try to do in life would exponentially harder to do physically. The mental pain would be torture. Those taking part in this and pushing this need to held accountable.
Sometimes the kill shot does not work as according to plan. Sometimes if just maims the target. Think about how hard this would be to live with day to day. You could not pour yourself a cup of coffee. You could not drive. You most likely could not wipe you own rear end. Everything you would try to do in life would exponentially harder to do physically. The mental pain would be torture. Those taking part in this and pushing this need to held accountable.
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