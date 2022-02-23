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Ukraine Evacuees Arrive in Russia
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212 views • February 23, 2022
"Evacuees from the Donbass region (Ukraine) continue to arrive in Russia, with more than 61,000 already having crossed the border. RT reports from Rostov railway station, from where trains take the refugees to other parts of the country" - RT News
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