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The destroyer
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44 views • November 05, 2021
August 27th 2021 I saw and experienced a surreal event, on going to my flat, I stood to enjoy the evening sun. All of a sudden the light dimmed, and the hairs on my arms, stood up, as a tangible cold came. I quickly took a picture, because I knew and sensed something was happening. I believe this part of the Planet X system.
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